Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: 10/22/20

(October 22, 2020) — Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 235, the state’s second-highest one day total. The highest one-day total of 251 was set just this past Monday. Fremont County led the way with 43 new reported cases. Campbell County, with 36, was the next highest. Laramie County reported 32 new cases.

Sweetwater County’s total new cases Wednesday was listed at eight with the county’s active case count shown to be 44, four more than Tuesday’s report. Overall, Wyoming’s active case count is at an all-time high of 2,274, 8,305 total cases compared to 6,031 recoveries (+102 Wednesday). Albany County leads the state with 395 active cases, followed by Natrona County (300), Laramie County (296), and Campbell County (210).

The state’s hospitalization numbers were not updated Wednesday. The last update showed 65 hospitalized patients in the state, one in Sweetwater County.

The University of Wyoming reported Wednesday 10 cases of COVID-19 had been detected among the school’s men’s and women’s cross country teams. As a result, all 37 cross country team members will not engage in any athletic activities with members encouraged to shelter in place, where possible, for two weeks.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 1,010, Big Horn: 156, Campbell: 617, Carbon: 252, Converse: 182, Crook: 80, Fremont: 973, Goshen: 121, Hot Springs: 37, Johnson: 53, Laramie: 962, Lincoln: 259, Natrona: 930, Niobrara: 3, Park: 434, Platte: 67, Sheridan: 427, Sublette: 110, Sweetwater: 415, Teton: 682, Uinta: 328, Washakie: 130, and Weston: 77.