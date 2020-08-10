Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 10, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — After only eight reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Wyoming, the Wyoming Health Department (WDH) website showed 35 new cases for the state on Sunday. Two of the new cases were in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

Sunday’s statewide total case count was listed at 2,553 with recoveries up only three on Sunday to total 2,043 leaving 490 active cases. The state’s probability case number was up only two to 517.

Sweetwater County’s total case count is now 244, with 15 probable cases.

Advertisement

Here is a breakout of each Wyoming county’s total case count with probable cases in parentheses:

Albany: 79 (9), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 100 (23), Carbon: 68 (31), Converse: 20 (12), Crook: 10, Fremont: 437 (67), Goshen: 25 (3), Hot Springs: 19 (3), Johnson: 18 (5), Laramie: 354 (148), Lincoln: 77 (26), Natrona: 195 (36), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 123 (11), Platte: 4 (1), Sheridan: 52 (22), Sublette: 31 (9), Sweetwater: 244 (15), Teton: 336 (38), Uinta: 231 (47), Washakie: 71 (6), and Weston: 5

The WDH reports the average number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases per day as follows:

Last 21 days: 36.0, Last 14 days: 33.21, and Last 7 days: 27.29

Statewide testing numbers stand at 80,681 with 56,115 people tested.