Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 12, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported that the state’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 19. Sweetwater County’s total grew by just one to now total 247.

The WDH also reported on Tuesday the state’s 29th COVID-19 related death, a Uinta County man who previously tested positive and had been hospitalized.

Wyoming’s total active case count fell to 454 due to 49 new reports of statewide recoveries. Recoveries from the virus now total 2,130, with 2,584 total cases reported since the virus first broke out. The state’s probable case count increased by 12 Tuesday to 489.

Yesterday, Campbell County led the state in new reports of the virus with four. New cases were also reported in Albany, Carbon, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan, Teton, Uinta, and Weston counties.

Here is a breakdown of the total case reports from each county in Wyoming with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 81 (7), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 105 (24), Carbon: 79 (24), Converse: 21 (10), Crook: 10, Fremont: 438 (59), Goshen: 29 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 19 (5), Laramie: 360 (140), Lincoln: 77 (26), Natrona: 202 (36), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 124 (11), Platte: 4 (1), Sheridan: 53 (20), Sublette: 31 (8), Sweetwater: 247 (20), Teton: 339 (33), Uinta: 233 (46), Washakie: 73 (6), and Weston: 5.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of schools in the state along with other topics. That media briefing can be view on the Wyo4News Facebook page and will be televised on the state’s PBS stations and the PBS YouTube channel.