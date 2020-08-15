Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 15, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 15, 2020) — Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 surged by 67 Friday to set the record for the highest single-day total since the pandemic started in March.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, 14 Wyoming counties reported new cases of the virus led by Fremont County’s 14. Washakie County added nine on Friday with Teton County, gaining another eight. Sweetwater County is listed by the WDH with five new Friday reports.

Other counties reporting new cases were Albany (4), Campbell (7), Carbon (1), Crook (1), Goshen (1), Laramie (5), Natrona (5), Park (5), Sheridan (4), and Uinta (1). Converse County saw their total case count drop by one in Friday’s WDH report.

The state’s overall total is now at 2,694 cases with recoveries listed at 2,222, up 35 from Thursday. The active case total in the state is 472. Wyoming’s probable case count decreased by three to 489. The state’s death toll is listed at 30.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 84 (8), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 120 (26), Carbon: 83 (23), Converse: 21 (10), Crook: 11, Fremont: 455 (60), Goshen: 32 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 20 (5), Laramie: 370 (142), Lincoln: 75 (26), Natrona: 208 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 132 (12), Platte: 5 (1), Sheridan: 59 (19) Sublette: 32 (8)

Sweetwater: 256 (15), Teton: 350 (33), Uinta: 233 (44), Washakie: 89 (7)

Weston: 5

With classes starting Monday in Sweetwater School District #1, school nurses shared a message to parents regarding COVID-19, “As we start the opening of the 2020-2021 school year, you must understand the importance of keeping your kids HOME if they are sick.” The nurses advised parents to have conduct daily screening of their children to check for any signs of illness. (See full story here)

On Friday, Governor Mark Gordon announced Wyoming has launched “Care19 Alert”, an exposure notification app that will alert users if they have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. (See full story here)

Also, on Friday, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 within the inmate population with 11 recoveries. In addition, five staff members also have active cases with 13 staff recoveries. (See the full story here)