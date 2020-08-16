Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 16, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) — After a record-setting one-day total of 67 COVID-19 new lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming on Friday, Saturday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) dropped to 36 total statewide cases. Saturday’s new cases were spread out over eight counties, including Sweetwater County, with three.

The bulk of the new cases came from Carbon County with 21. Other counties showing new cases Saturday from the WDH website were Campbell (2), Fremont (4), Natrona (2), Sheridan (1), Uinta (1), and Weston (2). Teton County’s total case count was adjusted downward by two Saturday.

As of Saturday, Wyoming had 492 active cases of COVID-19, with the total case count at 2,730 and recoveries listed at 2,238. The state’s probable case count was listed at 497 with Wyoming’s COVID-19 related death toll still at 30.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 84 (9), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 122 (26), Carbon: 104 (25), Converse: 21 (10), Crook: 11, Fremont: 459 (61), Goshen: 32 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 20 (5), Laramie: 370 (142), Lincoln: 75 (26), Natrona: 210 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 132 (12), Platte: 5 (1), Sheridan: 60 (21), Sublette: 32 (8), Sweetwater: 259 (16), Teton: 352 (33), Uinta: 232 (44), Washakie: 89 (8), and Weston: 7