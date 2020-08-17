Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 17, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — For the second-day in-a-row Carbon County reported a significant spike in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, 38 of Wyoming’s 59 new Sunday cases were registered in Carbon County, bringing their Saturday/Sunday total to 59. Carbon County’s total case count was just 83 as of last Friday’s WDH report but now is listed at 142.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County reported just one new case Sunday, with Albany (1), Fremont (3), Goshen (2, Laramie (5), Lincoln (1), Sheridan (4), and Teton (4) counties also seeing their case totals rise Sunday.

Wyoming’s overall COVID-19 case total is listed at 2,789 with recoveries at 2,246, leaving 543 active cases. The state’s active case count is 51 more than Saturday. According to the WDH, as of Sunday, Sweetwater County’s active case count was nine.

Advertisement

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany:85 (10), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 122 (26), Carbon: 142 (25), Converse: 21 (10), Crook: 11, Fremont: 462 (61), Goshen: 34 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 20 (5), Laramie: 375 (142), Lincoln: 76 (26), Natrona: 210 (38), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 132 (12), Platte: 5 (1), Sheridan: 64 (19), Sublette: 32 (8), Sweetwater: 260 (16), Teton: 356 (33), Uinta: 232 (44), Washakie: 89 (8), and Weston: 7