Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 18, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Monday, Wyoming’s death toll related to COVID-19 rose by three to 33. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced the death of a Goshen County woman who had not been hospitalized, the passing of a Sheridan County man from back in July who was being cared for in a long-care facility in Montana, and a Platte County man who died in a Florida long-care facility after exposure to the virus there. The recent coronavirus-related death of a man in a Sheridan County hospital will not be added to Wyoming’s total as it was determined the man was an out-of-state resident.

The WDH website shows Wyoming’s total number of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 40 to now number 2,829. Recoveries rose by 26 to 2,272, leaving 547 active cases in the state. Statewide probable cases numbered 502, up by five from Sunday.

Sweetwater County registered two new cases Monday. According to Monday’s report, the county has seven active cases of the virus with 16 probable cases. Fremont County led in Monday’s new case total with nine new cases. In all, 15 Wyoming County’s reported at least one new case on Monday. Included in the list were Albany (5), Big Horn (2), Carbon (2), Converse (2), Laramie (4), Lincoln (2), Natrona (1), ark (2), Sheridan (2), Teton (1), Uinta (1), Washakie (4), and Weston 1.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 90 (13), Big Horn: 35 (4), Campbell: 122 (26), Carbon: 144 (25), Converse: 23 (10), Crook: 11, Fremont: 471 (62), Goshen: 34 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 20 (5), Laramie: 379 (144), Lincoln: 78 (26), Natrona: 211 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 134 (12), Platte: 5 (1), Sheridan: 66 (20), Sublette: 32 (8),Sweetwater: 262 (16), Teton: 357 (33), Uinta: 233 (44), Washakie: 93 (7), and

Weston: 8

The University of Wyoming reported Monday that there are 38 active cases of COVID-19 among its student population. Two of the new active cases involve students who had been living in UW’s residence halls. Those students have been moved to isolation housing. Eight people who had close contact with the two students in the residence halls are now in quarantine housing for 14 days.

The school reported the other 36 students and staff are living off-campus and are isolating at home.