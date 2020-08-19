Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 19, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The new cases were spread out over 15 counties with Sweetwater County reporting just one new case Tuesday.

For the first time in five days, statewide recoveries outnumbered new cases 51 to 21. Wyoming’s active case count, as of Tuesday, was 523, with probable cases at 510. The state’s total reported cases were 2,850, with 2,327 recoveries. Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at eight.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 91 (13), Big Horn: 34 (4), Campbell: 124 (26), Carbon: 146 (25), Converse: 23 (10), Crook: 11, Fremont: 472 (63), Goshen: 34 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 21 (5), Laramie: 381 (147), Lincoln: 78 (26), Natrona: 212 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 135 (13), Platte: 6 (1), Sheridan: 69 (22), Sublette: 32 (8), Sweetwater: 263 (16), Teton: 359 (34), Uinta: 234 (44), Washakie: 95 (7), and Weston: 9 (3).

Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 34 Tuesday with the reported death of an adult man from Fremont County. The report stated the man had been hospitalized. Fremont County has now had 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

The YWCA of Sweetwater County reported Tuesday they learned this past weekend that a case of COVID-19 was detected at the childcare center’s Early Care building. At this stage, it is believed to be only a single case, and the person is quarantining at home. (See related story)

The number of active COVID-19 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) as of Tuesday was 76, with 41 recoveries. The vast majority of the cases are reported at the state penitentiary in Rawlins. (See story here)

Yellowstone National Park has conducted nearly 1,400 employees (asymptomatic) surveillance tests since early June (346 tests in the past three weeks) on front-line employees, and all test results have been negative. (See story here)