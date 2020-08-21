Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 21, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Sweetwater County had a perfect day Thursday with no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, that according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. As a whole, Wyoming recorded a total of 31 new cases, along with seven new probable cases and 40 more recoveries. Thursday’s posting showed the state’s total active case count of the virus at 551 with 2,940 total cases and 2,389 total recoveries listed.

Fremont County’s seven led the nine Wyoming counties who reported new cases Thursday. Sheridan and Natrona counties were next with five. Campbell, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Teton, and Washakie counties also reported at least one new case each Thursday.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parenteses: Albany: 92 (15), Big Horn: 34 (5), Campbell: 128 (27), Carbon: 154 (26), Converse: 24 (10), Crook: 13, Fremont: 493 (67), Goshen: 35 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 21 (5), Laramie: 388 (146), Lincoln: 81 (26), Natrona: 219 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 140 (13), Platte: 6 (1), Sheridan: 83 (25), Sublette: 33 (8), Sweetwater: 269 (16), Teton: 364 (34), Uinta: 235 (48), Washakie: 99 (7), and Weston: 8 (3).

The University of Wyoming Thursday reported pre-return testing of over 10,000 students, and employees have detected a total of 61 positive cases of COVID-19. The fall semester for the school is set to begin this Monday, August 24. As of Thursday, August 20, there are a total of 46 active cases among UW students and employees — an increase of just eight since Monday. (See related story)

Yellowstone Park officials noted Thursday that 121 additional tests had returned negative results for COVID-19. It was announced earlier this week that approximately 1,400 other tests had also returned negative results. (See related story here)