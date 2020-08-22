Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 22, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 22, 2020) — Friday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report on new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 showed roughly one-third of all of the day’s new cases in the state came from Albany County. In all, The WDH website reported 54 new cases Friday, 19 of them coming from Albany County. Fremont County had the day’s next highest total with eight. Thirteen counties in the state saw their new case totals rise Friday, including Sweetwater County with three.

Advertisement

Active cases in the state totaled 580 Friday with 2,994 total cases and 2,414 recoveries (+25 on Friday). According to Friday’s WDH report, Sweetwater County has five active cases. The state’s probable case count rose by just two to 530.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths among state residents is now listed at 37 with three new reports Friday. The WDH reported the deaths of a Laramie County adult man who had been hospitalized, an adult woman from Sublette County who passed away in a Utah long-term care facility, and an adult man from Carbon County died in a Florida long-term care facility earlier this month.

Advertisement

Here is a Wyoming county breakout of total COVID-19 case counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 111 (15), Big Horn: 34 (4), Campbell: 130 (26), Carbon: 156 (26), Converse: 25 (10), Crook: 13, Fremont: 501 (67), Goshen: 35 (5), Hot Springs: 22 (4), Johnson: 21 (5), Laramie: 392 (146), Lincoln: 81 (26), Natrona: 223 (38), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 143 (13), Platte: 6 (1), Sheridan: 86 (26), Sublette: 35 (9), Sweetwater: 272 (16), Teton: 365 (34), Uinta: 235 (48), Washakie: 99 (7), and Weston: 8 (3)

The WDH also reported on Friday the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state as of Friday stood at 19, none here in Sweetwater County. The Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had the most coronavirus related patients with seven, followed by SageWest Health Care in Riverton with five. (See related story here)