Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 23, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 23, 2020) — Wyoming’s total case count of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 passed the 3,000 mark on Saturday according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. With 15 more cases reported Saturday, spread out over ten counties, Wyoming’s total case count was listed at 3,009. Statewide recoveries also increased by 15 Saturday to total 2,429 leaving 580 active cases in the state and 83 active probable cases (+4 Saturday).

In Sweetwater County, two new cases were listed Saturday. The WDH website lists the county’s active count at seven as of Saturday’s report. Sublette County also reported one new case Saturday along with new case reports coming from Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, and Teton counties.

Here is a Wyoming county breakout of total COVID-19 case counts: Albany: 110, Big Horn: 34, Campbell: 135, Carbon: 157, Converse: 25 , Crook: 13, Fremont: 502, Goshen: 35, Hot Springs: 22, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 393, Lincoln: 81, Natrona: 225, Niobrara: 1, Park: 143, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 86, Sublette: 36, Sweetwater: 274, Teton: 367, Uinta: 235, Washakie: 99, and Weston: 8.