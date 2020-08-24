Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 24, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — On Sunday, Sweetwater County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sunday’s report showed the county with seven active cases of the virus.

The statewide total of new cases increased by 37 Sunday spread out over 15 counties. Teton County led the way with eight new cases. Sheridan County and Laramie County were next with four each. Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Freemont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Washakie, and Weston counties all reported at least one new case.

According to the WDH statistics, Wyoming had 602 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday’s report with 81 active probable cases. The state’s death toll remained at 37. The state’s total case count was 3,046, with 2,444 recoveries.

Here is a Wyoming county breakout of total COVID-19 case counts: Albany: 112, Big Horn: 34, Campbell: 136, Carbon: 158, Converse: 26, Crook: 13, Fremont: 504, Goshen: 38, Hot Springs: 23, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 397, Lincoln: 81, Natrona: 228, Niobrara: 1, Park: 145, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 90, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 274, Teton: 375, Uinta: 235, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 9.