Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 25, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The county’s active case count remained at seven.

Statewide, the WDH total case count increased by 22 Monday, led by Natrona County’s five new cases. Laramie County was next with four. Other new cases were reported in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, and Teton counties, most with just one new case.

Wyoming’s active case count of COVID-19 as of Monday was 594, down eight from Sunday’s report as the number of statewide recoveries, 30, outnumbered new cases, 22. The state’s total case count is listed at 3,068 with total recoveries at 2,474. The WDH also reported 82 active probable cases in the state.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 case counts: Albany: 113, Big Horn: 35, Campbell: 138, Carbon: 159, Converse: 26, Crook: 14, Fremont: 506, Goshen: 40, Hot Springs: 24, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 401, Lincoln: 82, Natrona: 233, Niobrara: 1, Park: 145, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 92, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 274, Teton: 374, Uinta: 235, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 9.

According to the University of Wyoming’s Monday update, the active COVID-19 case count there has decreased due to student recoveries. The school reported that 37 active cases of the virus among students residing off-campus with two among students living on campus. UW reported no new cases from the latest round of student testing.