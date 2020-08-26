Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 26, 2020

Wyo4News Staff<

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — On Tuesday, Sweetwater County recorded its first new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, Sweetwater County had three new lab-confirmed cases reported Tuesday.

Overall, Wyoming’s new case total was listed at 21 spread out over nine of the state’s counties. Teton, Laramie, and Natrona counties recorded the highest number of new cases of the virus with four each.

The state’s active COVID-19 case count is now 582, down 12 from Monday’s report as recovered cases (33) outnumbered new cases for the second straight day. Wyoming’s total case count is listed at 3,089, with 2,507 recoveries. The state’s active probable case count is 87.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 3 pm, today in the State Capitol Building. The Governor is scheduled to discuss the finalized state budget cuts and provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. The media briefing can be viewed at the Wyo4News Facebook page as well as broadcast on Wyoming PBS television and the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Total COVID-19 county case counts: Albany: 114, Big Horn: 35, Campbell: 138, Carbon: 159, Converse: 26,Crook: 14, Fremont: 508, Goshen: 43, Hot Springs: 24, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 405, Lincoln: 82, Natrona: 237, Niobrara: 1, Park: 145, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 91, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 277, Teton: 378, Uinta: 235, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 10.