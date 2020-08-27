Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 27, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Sweetwater County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. That marks three of the last four days with no reported new cases. The county’s active case number is listed at 12 with 18 current probable cases.

On the state level, the WDH reported 46 new cases Wednesday spread out over 12 counties. Fremont county led Wednesday’s new case count with nine followed by Campbell County’s eight. Albany, Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton, and Weston counties are registered new case reports.

With recoveries improving by with 58 statewide, Wyoming’s active case count was 563, with the total number of cases at 3,135 and the total number of recoveries at 2,562. The state’s active probable case number was 83, as of Wednesday’s report.

Total COVID019 county case counts: Albany: 115, Big Horn: 35, Campbell: 146, Carbon: 159, Converse: 28, Crook: 14, Fremont: 517, Goshen: 44, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 411, Lincoln: 82, Natrona: 238, Niobrara: 1, Park: 147, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 94, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 277, Teton: 383, Uinta: 241, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 11

Wyoming Department of Health Budget Cuts: Earlier this year, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon asked all state agencies to prepare plans for significant budget cuts. Wednesday, during the Governor’s press briefing, details of the WDH planned budget reductions were released.

The announced reductions represent just over $89 million in general fund dollars for a two-year budget period. The cuts will also cause the WDH to lose an estimated $49 million in federal matching funds. A summary of the planned WDH budget reductions can be found here.

On Wednesday, the University of Wyoming announced seven new cases of COVID-19 had been detected among members of the UW community in the past six days. All were off-campus.

The UW number of active cases has dropped from 46 on August 20 to 30 as of yesterday. Of the currently active cases, 24 are students living off-campus, and six are UW employees living off-campus. (See related story here)