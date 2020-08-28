Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 28, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered another zero-day when it came to reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Thursday’s announcement of no new cases in the county was the fourth in the last five days. The WDH website also showed the number of active cases in the county dropped by three to nine. Sweetwater County’s probable case was still listed at 18.

Around the state, Wyoming registered 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday led by Fremont County’s 11. In all, just eight counties reported new cases Thursday. The others were Albany, Campbell, Goshen, Laramie, Sheridan, Teton, and Uinta.

Thursday’s Wyoming’s active case count stood at 580, with a total of 3,166 confirmed cases and 2,586 recoveries (+24). The number of active probable cases in the state was 82.

Total COVID-19 county case counts: Albany: 116, Big Horn: 35, Campbell: 152, Carbon: 159, Converse: 28, Crook: 14, Fremont: 528, Goshen: 47, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 414, Lincoln: 82, Natrona: 238, Niobrara: 1, Park: 147, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 96, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 277, Teton: 387, Uinta: 242, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 11.

The WDH announced Thursday an extension to Wyoming’s current public health orders with no changes. The orders remain in effect through September 15 and will continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50 percent of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces, and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where six feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

The WDH and Gov. Mark Gordon continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.

The updated orders can be found online at https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders.