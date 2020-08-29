Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 29, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 29, 2020) — Friday, Sweetwater County recorded just its second new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 over the past six days. Before Friday, the last new case in the county was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website on Tuesday, August 26.

Advertisement

The WDH is reporting Sweetwater County’s active case count of the virus at nine with 18 active probable cases.

Around the state, a total of 13 counties, including Sweetwater, reported 30 new COVID-19 cases. Fremont and Campbell County led in new cases with five each. Albany, Big Horn, Converse, Goshen, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton, and Weston counties all reported at least one new case Friday.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s active case count total stood at 588 on Friday’s WDH report, with a total of 3,196 cases reported and 2,608 recoveries (+22 Friday).

Total COVID-19 county case counts: Albany: 119, Big Horn: 36, Campbell: 157, Carbon: 159, Converse: 29, Crook: 14, Fremont: 533, Goshen: 49, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 414, Lincoln: 83, Natrona: 241, Niobrara: 1, Park: 146, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 101, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 278, Teton: 390, Uinta: 242, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 12.