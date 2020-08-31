Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 30, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — On Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website showed five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County. That is the highest one-day total for the county since the Wednesday, August 19 report when six new cases were registered. The latest WDH statistics show Sweetwater County, as of Sunday, with 11 active cases of COVID-19, up three from Saturday’s report.

Wyoming showed a total of 35 new cases Sunday, led by Laramie County’s six. In all, 14 of the state’s counties reported new cases Sunday. Besides Laramie and Sweetwater County, Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton, and Uinta counties recorded at least one new case Sunday.

Wyoming’s active case count total stood at 587 Sunday with 3,245 total cases and statewide recoveries at 2,658 (+21).

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 120, Big Horn: 38, Campbell: 162, Carbon: 164, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 536, Goshen: 50, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 420, Lincoln: 86, Natrona: 246, Niobrara: 1, Park: 147, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 103, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 283, Teton: 395, Uinta: 245, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 12.