Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 30, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) — No new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Sweetwater County according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. That makes five of the last seven-days Sweetwater County has reported no new cases. The WDH is currently showing the county has eight active cases as of Saturday with 18 probable cases.

Wyoming’s total new lab-confirmed case count grew by just 14 Saturday with Carbon County with five and Campbell County with 4 leading the way. New cases were also reported in Lincoln Natrona, Sheridan, and Teton counties.

Overall, the state’s active case count was listed at 573, with 3,210 total cases and 2,637 total recoveries (+29 Saturday). Statewide COVID-19 related deaths are still listed at 37, with two of those deaths occurring in Sweetwater County.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 119, Big Horn: 36, Campbell: 161, Carbon: 164, Converse: 29, Crook: 14, Fremont: 533, Goshen: 49, Hot Springs: 25, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 414, Lincoln: 84, Natrona: 243, Niobrara: 1, Park: 146, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 102, Sublette: 39, Sweetwater: 278, Teton: 391, Uinta: 242, Washakie: 100, and Weston: 12.