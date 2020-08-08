Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 8, 2020

Wyo4News Staff

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 41 Friday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County accounted for three of the 41 new statewide cases.

Overall, Wyoming’s total case count is listed at 2,490, with another 510 probable cases. Statewide recoveries improved by another 38 Friday to now total 2,007, leaving the state with 483 active cases.

Sweetwater County is currently listed with 242 total cases and 15 probable cases. See a full statewide breakdown of each county here.

Yesterday, the WDH confirmed the state’s 28 COVID-19 related death. The older adult man from Fremont County who had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. The man had been hospitalized.

A Friday news release for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office stated, “Wyoming’s COVID-19 numbers have begun to shown signs of stabilizing. Over the past 14 days, the number of active cases statewide (565), the percentage of tests that come back positive, and the average daily number of new cases (32) has declined slightly. Teton County continues to have the highest rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by Uinta and Fremont counties. The largest number of lab-confirmed cases are in the 19-29-year-old age range, which make up 25% of all positive cases.”