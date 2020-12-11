Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 11, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(December 11, 2020) — Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported Sweetwater County had 36 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide total was 314, the third consecutive day of new case totals being in the 300s.

Both Sweetwater County and Wyoming saw their active case counts numbers decline. Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 258, down 43 from Wednesday’s WDH report.

The state’s active case count was 3,624 as of Thursday, a drop of 765 from the Wednesday report. That is the lowest number of active cases in Wyoming since the October 29 report. The total number of recoveries in the state Thursday was 1,074. Laramie County still leads the state with 826 active cases. Yesterday marked the first time since early November that no Wyoming county had 1,000 active cases or more.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 58, Fremont 259, Sublette 56, Lincoln 85, and Uinta County 119.

The WDH reports the number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in the state at 207, with four of those patients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has 47 patients, followed by Caper’s Wyoming Medical Center with 44.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 total case count is 33,203 with 29,579 total recoveries.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,024, Big Horn: 530, Campbell: 3,090, Carbon: 754, Converse: 437, Crook: 319, Fremont: 3,215, Goshen: 801, Hot Springs: 161, Johnson: 278, Laramie: 5,353, Lincoln: 650, Natrona: 4,628, Niobrara: 57, Park: 1,452, Platte: 243, Sheridan: 1,910, Sublette: 428, Sweetwater: 2,189, Teton: 1,799, Uinta: 1,053, Washakie: 478, and Weston: 354.