Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 14, 2020

(December 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health reported another 66 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County Sunday. The county’s active case count stood at 356, the third-highest active case count in the state. Laramie County has Wyoming’s highest number of active cases as of Sunday with 690, followed by Natrona County’s 497.

In all, the WDH is showing Wyoming with 3,433 active cases of the virus. Sunday, the WDH recorded 411 new cases in the state. Wyoming’s total case count was 34,168 as of Sunday, with statewide recoveries numbering 30,735.

The active case totals for counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 80, Fremont 258, Sublette 43, Lincoln 94, and Uinta 113.

The last report issued on the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was Saturday showing 184 patients in the state. Five of those patients in Sweetwater County at Memorial Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,055, Big Horn: 548, Campbell: 3,137, Carbon: 791, Converse: 445, Crook: 328, Fremont: 3,283, Goshen: 832, Hot Springs: 171, Johnson: 282, Laramie: 5,512, Lincoln: 684, Natrona: 4,730, Niobrara: 60, Park: 1,514, Platte: 259, Sheridan: 1,948, Sublette: 442, Sweetwater: 2,350, Teton: 1,850, Uinta: 1,085, Washakie: 508, and Weston: 354.