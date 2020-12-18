Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 18, 2020

Advertisement

(December 18, 2020) — Thursday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed Sweetwater County having 76 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. That was the highest amount of any county in the state. Natrona County was second with 31 new cases. In total, 230 new cases of the virus were reported by the WHD Thursday.

Sweetwater County’s active case count increased to 295, 33 more than Wednesday’s WDH report. That now ranks as the state’s second-highest amount of active cases behind Laramie County with 338. Natrona County is third with 273 active cases.

The active case counts of Sweetwater County neighboring counties: Carbon 48, Fremont 14, Sublette 31, Lincoln 71, and Uinta County 87.

In total, Wyoming has reported 35,113 total cases of the virus, with 32,977 reported recoveries.

According to a report entitled December Vaccine Distribution Information from the Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County is scheduled to receive 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week with a follow-up shipment of 500 doses the week of 12/28. (See the full story here)

Thursday, the WDH reported 23 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. None were listed from Sweetwater County. (See full story here)

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,078, Big Horn: 579, Campbell: 3,205, Carbon: 811, Converse: 446, Crook: 335, Fremont: 3,331, Goshen: 849, Hot Springs: 179, Johnson: 299, Laramie: 5,650, Lincoln: 713, Natrona: 4,820, Niobrara: 60,

Park: 1,595, Platte: 263, Sheridan: 1,986, Sublette: 453, Sweetwater: 2,522, Teton: 1,918, Uinta: 1,139, Washakie: 521, and Weston: 361.