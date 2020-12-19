Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 19, 2020

Advertisement

(December 19, 2020) — Friday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed Sweetwater County with 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, the state’s total new case count was shown to be 647.

As of Friday, active cases in Sweetwater County were listed at 293 by the WDH, down two from Thursday. Wyoming’s active case count was up to 2,291, 155 more than Thursday. Laramie County is still leading the state with 331 active cases.

Active case counts of Sweetwater County neighboring counties: Carbon 47, Fremont 170, Sublette 34, Lincoln 85, and Uinta 97.

Wyoming’s total case count is 35,760 with 33,469 recoveries (+492 Friday).

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related issues continued to drop. As of Friday, the WDH is reporting 157 patients. Sweetwater County is showing four patients, all at Memorial Hospital. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center leads the state with 30 patients with Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center at 28 and Gillette’s Cambell County Memorial Hospital 26.

The total number of COID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,088, Big Horn: 591, Campbell: 3,572, Carbon: 814, Converse: 445, Crook: 346, Fremont: 3,343, Goshen: 855, Hot Springs: 183, Johnson: 298, Laramie: 5,689, Lincoln: 730, Natrona: 4,831, Niobrara: 60, Park: 1,633, Platte: 270, Sheridan: 1,989, Sublette: 460, Sweetwater: 2,560, Teton: 1,934, Uinta: 1,164, Washakie: 539, and Weston: 366.