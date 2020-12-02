Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 2, 2020

bsa_pro_ad_space id=94]

Wyo4News Staff,

(December 2, 2020) — Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) COVID-19 update showed the state had a banner day for the virus recoveries compared to new lab-confirmed cases. Statewide recoveries outnumbered new cases 1,347 to 336. Tuesday’s WDH report showed 6,788 active cases in Wyoming, the first time the active case number has been below 7,000 since Nov. 11.

Sweetwater County reported 11 new cases of the virus Tuesday but saw its active case count drop to 401, a decrease of 62 from Monday’s WDH report. Tuesday’s number of active cases in neighboring counties: Carbon 112, Fremont 576, Sublette 39, Lincoln 156, and Uinta 188.

Laramie County led the state in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with 99.

Tuesday, the WDH reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. None of the latest deaths were listed as Sweetwater County residents. The state’s death toll now stands at 230. (See the full story here.)

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state fell slightly Tuesday to 239, three less than Monday. Five of those patients in Sweetwater County at Memorial Hospital.

A total number of cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany: 2,879, Big Horn: 458, Campbell: 2,817, Carbon: 659, Converse: 412, Crook: 286, Fremont: 2,994, Goshen: 684,

Hot Springs: 139, Johnson: 228, Laramie: 4,508, Lincoln: 579, Natrona: 4,173, Niobrara: 52, Park: 1,230, Platte: 223, Sheridan: 1,707, Sublette: 335, Sweetwater: 1,817, Teton: 1,607, Uinta: 885, Washakie: 380, and Weston: 337.