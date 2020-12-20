Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 20, 2020

Advertisement

(December 20, 2020) — Just six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Saturday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The state reported a total of 58 news cases. Laramie County led the state with 10 new cases followed by nine in Teton County.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count was 292, one less than Friday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s active case count was shown as 2,193, two more than Friday. Laramie County still leads the state with 322 active cases. Sweetwater County’s active case count is the state’s second-highest total. Natrona County is third with 262.

Active case counts of Sweetwater County neighboring counties: Carbon 47, Fremont 171, Lincoln 85, Sublette 28, and Uinta 94.

Wyoming’s total case count of COVID-19 cases is 35,818, with the state’s recovery number being 33.525 as of Saturday’s WDH report.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The number of COVUD-19 related hospitalizations in Wyoming was not updated Saturday. As of Friday’s report, the state had 157 patients, four listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,090, Big Horn: 590, Campbell: 3,572, Carbon: 816, Converse: 445, Crook: 346, Fremont: 3,344, Goshen: 861, Hot Springs: 184, Johnson: 309, Laramie: 5,699, Lincoln: 731, Natrona: 4,830, Niobrara: 60, Park: 1,642, Platte: 271, Sheridan: 1,993, Sublette: 461, Sweetwater: 2,566, Teton: 1,935, Uinta: 1,166, Washakie: 543, and Weston: 364.