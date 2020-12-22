Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 22, 2020

Advertisement



(December 22, 2020) — Another 42 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Campbell County registered the most in the state with 70, followed by Laramie County’s 51. In all, 410 new cases were reported in the state.

Active cases in the state fell below 2,000 for the first time since mid-October. Monday’s WDH report showed Wyoming’s active case count at 1,908, down 190 from Sunday’s report. Sweetwater County’s active case count also dropped Monday to 236, 34 less than Sunday. Laramie County still leads the state with 257 active cases.

The most recent WDH hospitalization report showed 162 COVID-19 related patients in the state as of Sunday, Dec. 20. Seven of those patients were listed at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center topped the list with 33 patients each.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,113, Campbell: 3,646, Carbon: 837, Converse: 451, Crook: 347, Fremont: 3,374, Goshen: 878, Hot Springs: 188, Johnson: 317, Laramie: 5,784, Lincoln: 736, Natrona: 4,865, Niobrara: 60, Park: 1,680, Platte: 276, Sheridan: 2,018, Sublette: 467, Sweetwater: 2,645, Teton: 1,961, Uinta: 1,211, Washakie: 562, and Weston: 368.