Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 23, 2020

(December 23, 2020) — Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showed 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and 158 total in the state. Park County led the state in reports of new cases with 30, followed by Laramie County with 20.

Sweetwater County’s active case count continued its decline Wednesday, with the WDH reporting a total of 206. While that total is the second-highest in the state behind Laramie County’s 258, the number is 30 lower than Tuesday’s report. Campbell County is the only other county in the state with more than 200 active cases with 202.

The total number of COVID cases in the state as of Wednesday’s WDH report was 36,550, with 34,711 recoveries (+227).

Yesterday, the WDH reported on 22 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. The state’s related death toll now stands at 373. None of the reported deaths were Sweetwater County residents. (See full story here)

On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon’s office announced more than $12.1 million in CARES Act funding for “nonprofit organizations that have provided public assistance or seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The announcement stated, “All decisions on funding will be made at the local level, with county commissioners and tribal governments placed in charge of distributing the grant funds to local entities to have the most impact.” (See the full story here)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,119, Big Horn: 613, Campbell: 3,660, Carbon: 838, Converse: 451, Crook: 348, Fremont: 3,380, Goshen: 881, Hot Springs: 188, Johnson: 317, Laramie: 5,804, Lincoln: 748, Natrona: 4,865, Niobrara: 60,

Park: 1,710, Platte: 278, Sheridan: 2,021, Sublette: 474, Sweetwater: 2,663, Teton: 1,976, Uinta: 1,217, Washakie: 563, and Weston: 376.