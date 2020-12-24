Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 24, 2020

Advertisement



(December 24, 2020) — Sweetwater County topped the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) report for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. Yesterday’s report showed Sweetwater County with 38 new cases of the virus. Campbell County’s 23 was the second-highest. In all, the state’s total of new cases was listed at 150.

Wednesday’s WDH report also showed Sweetwater County’s active case count increasing to 222, 16 more than Tuesday. Laramie County still has the most active cases with 262, followed by Campbell County’s 223. Wyoming’s active case count totaled 1,950, up 111 for Tuesday’s WDH report.

The active case counts of those neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 50, Fremont 158, Sublette 27, Lincoln 68, and Uinta 95.

In all, Wyoming has recorded 36,700 cases of COVID-19 compared to 34,750 recoveries (+39 Wednesday).

The WDH has not updated the state’s hospitalization numbers since Dec 21.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,124, Big Horn: 618, Campbell: 3,683, Carbon: 844, Converse: 454, Crook: 351, Fremont: 3,380, Goshen: 894, Hot Springs: 188, Johnson: 319, Laramie: 5,813, Lincoln: 754, Natrona: 4,861, Niobrara: 60, Park: 1,728, Platte: 279, Sheridan: 2,012, Sublette: 477, Sweetwater: 2,701, Teton: 1,982, Uinta: 1,230, Washakie: 569,and Weston: 379.