Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 27, 2020

(December 27, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) released their first updated COVID-19 figures in three days Saturday. The report showed Sweetwater County reporting 34 new lab-confirmed cases since the last report on Wednesday, 12/23. The state total was shown to be 429 new cases. Campbell County registered the most new cases in the three-day period with 56. Laramie County was right behind with 55, and Natrona County was listed with 44 new cases.

The latest WDH report showed Sweetwater County’s active case count totaling 220, down just two from the 12/23 report. Laramie County still leads the state with 303 active cases, followed by Campbell County’s 273 and Natrona County’s 232.

The number of active case counts on counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 67, Fremont 168, Sublette 24, Lincoln 72, and Uinta 116.

Overall, Wyoming has recorded 37,129 COVID-19 cases with 34,878 recoveries (+128) as of late Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26.

The last WDH COVID-19 hospitalization number was updated on Dec. 24. It showed the state with 146 patients, with eight being at Sweetwater County’s Memorial Hospital. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center led the state with 35 patients.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,132, Big Horn: 634, Campbell: 3,739, Carbon: 863, Converse: 460, Crook: 355, Fremont: 3,398, Goshen: 899, Hot Springs: 193, Johnson: 322, Laramie: 5,868, Lincoln: 759, Natrona: 4,905, Niobrara: 62, Park: 1,765, Platte: 280, Sheridan: 2,029, Sublette: 480, Sweetwater: 2,735, Teton: 2,020, Uinta: 1,259, Washakie: 592, and Weston: 380.