Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 29, 2020

(December 29, 2020) — Another 66 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Monday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That was the state’s second-highest total behind Laramie County’s 73. Overall, the state reported 456 new cases Monday.

With Monday’s report, Sweetwater County’s active case count rose to 134, 12 more than Sunday. Laramie County still has the most active cases in the state with 222, followed by Natrona County with 198 and Campbell County’s 150. Wyoming’s total active case count was shown to be 1,546.

Active case total from county’s neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 40, Fremont 145, Sublette 24, Lincoln 37, and Uinta 60.

Wyoming’s total case count of COVID-19 since March is 37,623 with 36,077 recoveries (+444 Monday).

On Monday, the WDH reported 32 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. None were listed as Sweetwater County residents. (See the full story here)

As of December 27, the WDH listed 117 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state. Eight of those patients were listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center led the state with 27 patients.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,148, Big Horn: 648, Campbell: 3,774, Carbon: 870, Converse: 470, Crook: 355, Fremont: 3,440, Goshen: 916, Hot Springs: 195, Johnson: 329, Laramie: 5,949, Lincoln: 775, Natrona: 4,952, Niobrara: 62, Park: 1,803, Platte: 281, Sheridan: 2,057, Sublette: 484, Sweetwater: 2,810, Teton: 2,048, Uinta: 1,272, Washakie: 603, and Weston: 382.