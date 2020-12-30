Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 30, 2020

Advertisement



(December 30, 2020) — Just five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The state’s total was 97 new cases, with Park County registering 31 of those reports. Laramie County was next with 15.

Sweetwater County’s active case count was shown to be 113, down 21 from Monday’s report. Wyoming’s active case count went lower at 1,470, down 76 from Monday. Laramie County still leads the state with 202 active cases, followed by Natrona County with 195. Campbell and Fremont are next with 141 each. Yesterday, Park County surpassed Sweetwater County with 114 active cases.

The number of active cases of counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 39, Fremont 141, Lincoln 49, Sublette 20, and Uinta 50.

In total, Wyoming has registered 37,720 cases of COVID-19 with 36,250 reported recoveries (+173 Tuesday).

Statewide hospitalizations of COVID-19 related patients is 119 as of the Dec. 29 report. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was listed with seven patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center tops the number of patients list with 27, followed by Caper’s Wyoming Medical Center with 18 and Campbell County Memorial Hospital with 17.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,149, Big Horn: 650, Campbell: 3,779, Carbon: 874, Converse: 469, Crook: 357, Fremont: 3,441, Goshen: 915, Hot Springs: 194, Johnson: 329, Laramie: 5,964, Lincoln: 789, Natrona: 4,959, Niobrara: 62, Park: 1,834, Platte: 282, Sheridan: 2,055, Sublette: 485, Sweetwater: 2,815, Teton: 2,052, Uinta: 1,277, Washakie: 603, and Weston: 386.