Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 4, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(December 4, 2020) — On Thursday, Sweetwater County registered 92 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), that was the second-highest total in the state behind Laramie County’s 96. Natrona County was next with 81 new cases Thursday. Over-all, Wyoming, registered 552 new cases.

Statewide recoveries were listed at 1,411, which dropped Wyoming’s active case count to 5,994, the first time that number has been under 6,000 since Nov. 8. Sweetwater County’s active case number increased Thursday to 392, 25 more than Wednesday’s WDH report. Natrona County still leads the state with 1,150 active cases. Laramie County is a close second with 1,144.

Thursday’s number of active cases in surrounding counties: Carbon 16, Fremont 421, Sublette 62, Lincoln 141, and Uinta 150.

Overall, the state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,518, with the total number of recoveries listed at 24,524.

Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Four of those deaths were reported to be Sweetwater County residents, with another three from Fremont County and one from Sublette and Uinta Counties. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll now stands at 257. (See the full story here)

The number of statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations continued to fall Thursday, with the WDH reporting 219 patients. The peak number was 249 on Nov. 30. Sweetwater County was shown to have five patients, all at Memorial Hospital.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,909, Big Horn: 480, Campbell: 2,911, Carbon: 682, Converse: 421, Crook: 294, Fremont: 3,058, Goshen: 721, Hot Springs: 149, Johnson: 237, Laramie: 4,763, Lincoln: 594, Natrona: 4,309, Niobrara: 53,

Park: 1,286, Platte: 225, Sheridan: 1,773, Sublette: 373, Sweetwater: 1,941, Teton: 1,645, Uinta: 943, Washakie: 405, and Weston: 346.