Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 5, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(December 5, 2020) — Friday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) COVID-19 report showed 53 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus reported in Sweetwater County. Overall the state recorded 529 new cases Friday. Laramie County led the state in Friday’s new case tally with 110.

For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County’s active case count rose. Friday’s WDH report showed 412 active cases in the county, up 20 from Thursday. Wyoming’s total active case count increased by 198 Friday to a total of 6,192. Active case totals for counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 67, Fremont 385, Sublette 71, Lincoln 151, and Uinta 171.

On Friday, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon ordered a new mask mandate, which begins today and continues to Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (See the full story here)

Overall, Wyoming has recorded 31,047 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with total recoveries at 24,855. The state’s related death toll remained at 257.

Total COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Wyoming increased by just three Friday to 222. Sweetwater County’s patient total was listed at six, one more than Thursday. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the most patients with 58. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper was next with 50.

Sweetwater County School District #1 released information Friday that 34 students and 17 staff members in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 tested positive for the coronavirus over the last two weeks. (See the full story here)

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,935, Big Horn: 494, Campbell: 2,953, Carbon: 701, Converse: 423, Crook: 298, Fremont: 3,082, Goshen: 736,

Hot Springs: 151, Johnson: 250, Laramie: 4,873, Lincoln: 606, Natrona: 4,372, Niobrara: 53, Park: 1,306, Platte: 229, Sheridan: 1,798, Sublette: 383, Sweetwater: 1,994, Teton: 1,676, Uinta: 966, Washakie: 422, and Weston: 346.