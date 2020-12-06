Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(December 6, 2020) — Saturday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) daily COVID-19 report showed Sweetwater County with 21 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Overall, Wyoming had 203 new cases Saturday, far less than the number of statewide recoveries for the day, which totaled 926. That difference helped bring Wyoming’s number of active cases down to 5,469, the state’s lowest total since Nov. 5.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count as of Saturday was listed at 393, 19 less than Friday’s WDH report. The number of active cases in neighboring counties: Carbon 66, Fremont 357, Sublette 67, Lincoln 117, and Uinta 174.

The statewide hospitalizations number was not updated Saturday. Friday’s number of coronavirus related patients was 222, six of which were in Sweetwater County.

Since the pandemic began, Wyoming’s total case number is 31,250, with total recoveries shown to be 25,781. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll remained at 257 Saturday.

Advertisement

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,950, Big Horn: 496, Campbell: 2,974, Carbon: 702, Converse: 423, Crook: 302, Fremont: 3,093, Goshen: 748, Hot Springs: 151, Johnson: 256, Laramie: 4,895, Lincoln: 606, Natrona: 4,386, Niobrara: 53, Park: 1,329, Platte: 228, Sheridan: 1,815, Sublette: 390, Sweetwater: 2,015, Teton: 1,689, Uinta: 979, Washakie: 424, and Weston: 346.