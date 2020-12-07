Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 7, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(December 7, 2020) — Sunday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) COVID-19 report showed Sweetwater County with 14 new lab-confirmed cases while the state registered 311. Laramie County topped Sunday’s new case list with 47, followed by Teton County with 46 and Fremont County with 43.

Sweetwater County’s active case count was lowered by eight Sunday to 385, but Wyoming’s active case count was up by 196, totaling 5,665. According to the WDH, the state’s total case count of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday was 31,561, with recoveries listed at 25,896 (+115 Sunday). Laramie County still leads the state with 1.092 active cases. Natrona County second at 1,006.

The number of Sunday’s active cases in surrounding counties: Carbon 79, Fremont 398, Sublette 70, Lincoln 138, and Uinta 181.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, there were 212 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state, with three reported in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital. Wyoming’s peak number of coronavirus patients was 247 on November 30. The state’s related death toll remained at 257 Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,969, Big Horn: 500, Campbell: 2,978, Carbon: 714, Converse: 423, Crook: 303, Fremont: 3,136, Goshen: 757, Hot Springs: 153, Johnson: 258, Laramie: 4,942, Lincoln: 617, Natrona: 4,411, Niobrara: 53, Park: 1,352, Platte: 234, Sheridan: 1,823, Sublette: 393, Sweetwater: 2,029, Teton: 1,735, Uinta: 987, Washakie: 447, and Weston: 347.