Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 8, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(December 8, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered another 61 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the latest update from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The WDH report also showed the county’s active case count dropping to 371, down 14 from Monday’s count.

Monday, the Governor’s Office released revisions to current Public Health Orders. These changes will go into effect tomorrow, Dec. 9. The changes include implementing a statewide face-covering order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Also, bars and restaurants will be required to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for onsite consumption. Restaurants may continue to provide takeout and delivery options from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to the extent authorized by law. Restaurants in travel centers and truck stops will not be ordered to close.

Wyoming had another 635 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but statewide recoveries were nearly double that number at 1,164. That caused the state’s active case count to lower to 5,136, 529 less than Sunday’s report.

Laramie County still leads the state with 1,025 active cases. Natrona County, which has had 1,000+ active cases for nearly a month, saw their active case count drop to 885, their lowest count since Nov. 8. In total, Wyoming’s total case count is 32,196 with 27,060 recoveries.

Active COVID-19 cases count of counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 74, Fremont 378, Sublette 81, Lincoln 115, and Uinta 184.

Coronavirus related hospitalizations in Wyoming were shown to be 206 as of Monday’s WDH report, one more than Monday. Sweetwater County listed two hospitalized patients, both at Memorial Hospital. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has 58 patients, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 40.

The WDH reported another 23 COVID-19 related deaths of Wyoming residents bringing the state’s total to 280. One of the listed deaths was an older Sweetwater County man who passed away last month at an out-of-state care facility. (See the full story here)

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,989, Big Horn: 512, Campbell: 3,037, Carbon: 732, Converse: 428, Crook: 305, Fremont: 3,166, Goshen: 779,

Hot Springs: 158, Johnson: 266, Laramie: 5,065, Lincoln: 627, Natrona: 4,523, Niobrara: 54, Park: 1,378, Platte: 238, Sheridan: 1,860, Sublette: 407, Sweetwater: 2,090, Teton: 1,759, Uinta: 1,017, Washakie: 458, and Weston: 348.