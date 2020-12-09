Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 9, 2020

Advertisement

(December 9, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The county saw its active case count lower to 340, 31 less than Monday’s report, and the lowest number since the Nov. 19 report.

Wyoming had 359 new cases Tuesday, with the WDH showing the state’s active case lowering by 738 to a total of 4,398. Yesterday’s statewide total number of recoveries was 1,090. Laramie County still leads the state with 1,019 active cases. The next highest total is in Natrona County with 637. On Dec. 1, Natrona County had 1.316 active cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 74, Fremont 302, Sublette 64, Lincoln 94, and Uinta 160.

Statewide VOVID-19 related hospitalization fell slightly to 203 patients. The WDH is reporting a single case in Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has the most with 53 patients. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper is next with 42 as of Tuesday.

Starting today, bars and restaurants in the state will be required to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for onsite consumption. Restaurants in travel centers and truck stops are exempt from that order. Also going into effect today, a statewide face-covering order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,002, Big Horn: 520, Campbell: 3,050, Carbon: 737, Converse: 429, Crook: 310, Fremont: 3,176, Goshen: 787, Hot Springs: 157, Johnson: 266, Laramie: 5,232, Lincoln: 636, Natrona: 4,549, Niobrara: 54, Park: 1,398, Platte: 243, Sheridan: 1,871, Sublette: 412, Sweetwater: 2,113, Teton: 1,770, Uinta: 1,026, Washakie: 465, and Weston: 352.