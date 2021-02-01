Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: February 1, 2021

Advertisement

February 1, 2021 — Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County. The state’s Sunday total was 182, with the highest new case count in Teton County with 38.

Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 67, eight more than Saturday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s active case count increased to 1,613 Sunday, up 177 more than Saturday. Teton continued to lead the state with 244 active cases, followed by Natrona County’s 151.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 40 (7), Fremont 78 (21), Sublette 8 (2), Lincoln 45 (3), and Uinta 86 (3).

The WDH report on Wyoming’s COVID-19 hospitalizations was not updated Sunday. The report was still showing 54 cases statewide as of Friday, Jan. 29.

The total number of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the pandemic’s start is 44,304, with recoveries at 42,691 (+5 Sunday).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,415, Big Horn: 811, Campbell: 4,162, Carbon: 1,108, Converse: 531, Crook: 380, Fremont: 3,834, Goshen: 1,030, Hot Springs: 265, Johnson: 375, Laramie: 6,814, Lincoln: 979, Natrona: 5,679, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,393, Platte: 361, Sheridan: 2,326, Sublette: 530, Sweetwater: 3,349, Teton: 3,043, Uinta: 1,648, Washakie: 688, and Weston: 520.