Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021 — Seventeen new lab-confirmed cases of COVID were reported Monday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Teton County led the state with 30 new cases followed by Natrona County with 28. The state’s total new case count was 250.

Sweetwater County’s active case count rose slightly Monday to 70, three more than Monday. Wyoming’s total number of active cases was shown to be 1,496, 117 less than Sunday’s report. Teton County’s 209 active cases lead the state, followed by Natrona County with 128.

The number of active cases (and news cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 34 (4), Fremont 69 (21), Sublette 11 (4), Lincoln 37 (4), and Uinta 83 (5).

Monday’s WDH report showed the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was 53m=, none listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has a state-leading 18 patients with the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center next with 13.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,454, with recoveries numbering 42,958 (+267 Monday).

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming counties: Albany: 3,424, Big Horn: 811, Campbell: 4,168, Carbon: 1,112, Converse: 532, Crook: 380, Fremont: 3,855, Goshen: 1,030, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 375, Laramie: 6,822, Lincoln: 983, Natrona: 5,707, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,395, Platte: 366, Sheridan: 2,331, Sublette: 534, Sweetwater: 3,366, Teton: 3,073, Uinta: 1,653, Washakie: 688, and Weston: 520.