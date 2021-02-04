Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: February 4, 2021

Advertisement

February 4, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 8

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 135

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 66

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,530

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 80 (49), Fremont 79 (9), Sublette 13 (3), Lincoln 43 (5), and Uinta 53 (5).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 44,604

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,101

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 47

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,426, Big Horn: 819, Campbell: 4,160, Carbon: 1,161, Converse: 526, Crook: 381, Fremont: 3,863, Goshen: 1,031, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 406, Laramie: 6,819, Lincoln: 994, Natrona: 5,715, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,400, Platte: 366, Sheridan: 2,331, Sublette: 533, Sweetwater: 3,379, Teton: 3,088, Uinta: 1,666, Washakie: 689, and Weston: 521.