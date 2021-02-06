Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: February 6, 2021

Advertisement

February 6, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021:

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 4

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 63

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 58 (-6)

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,374 (-46)

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 59 (9), Fremont 79 (14), Sublette 7 (3), Lincoln 32 (2), and Uinta 50 (0).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 44,911

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,537

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 44

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,455, Big Horn: 839, Campbell: 4,178, Carbon: 1,178, Converse: 528, Crook: 383, Fremont: 3,888, Goshen: 1,038, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 408, Laramie: 6,866, Lincoln: 1,003, Natrona: 5,740, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,398, Platte: 367, Sheridan: 2,348, Sublette: 537, Sweetwater: 3,397, Teton: 3,146, Uinta: 1,670, Washakie: 689 and Weston: 524