Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021:

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 4

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 22

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 55 (-3)

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,330 (-47)

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 58 (1), Fremont 77 (5), Sublette 7 (0), Lincoln 27 (2), and Uinta 50 (0).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 44,933

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,603

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 44 as of 2/5/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/5/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,459, Big Horn: 838, Campbell: 4,182 , Carbon: 1,179, Converse: 526, Crook: 383, Fremont: 3,893, Goshen: 1,037, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 407, Laramie: 6,864, Lincoln: 1,005, Natrona: 5,740, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,399, Platte: 367, Sheridan: 2,343, Sublette: 537, Sweetwater: 3,401, Teton: 3,159, Uinta: 1,670, Washakie: 689, and Weston: 524.