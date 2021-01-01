Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 1, 2021

Advertisement



(January 1, 2021) — Thursday report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County. That was the second-highest total in the state behind Park County’s 36. Laramie County also registered 23 new cases, with Natrona County having 22.

Sweetwater County saw its active case count drop to 80 with Thursday’s report. That is a decrease of 32 from Wednesday’s WDH numbers. The state’s active case count also dropped Thursday to 1,474 (-64). Laramie County was still shown with the most active cases at 148, followed by Natrona County’s 133. A recent surge in new cases in Park County places that county now the third-highest total on active cases with 107.

The number of active cases in counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 17, Fremont 69, Sublette 12, Lincoln 48, and Uinta 34.

On Thursday, the WDH reported 33 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. One of the reported deaths was an older Sweetwater County man who had passed away earlier in December. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll is now 438. See the full story here.

The WDH did not update their coronavirus hospitalization numbers Thursday. Wednesday’s report showed 113 patients statewide, with four of those at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,162, Big Horn: 668, Campbell: 3,802, Carbon: 876, Converse: 481, Crook: 358, Fremont: 3,408, Goshen: 926, Hot Springs: 197, Johnson: 320, Laramie: 5,984, Lincoln: 807, Natrona: 4,990, Niobrara: 61, Park: 1,883, Platte: 289, Sheridan: 2,072, Sublette: 490, Sweetwater: 2,849, Teton: 2,078, Uinta: 1,299, Washakie: 620, and Weston: 390.