Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021 — Sweetwater County’s number of new lab-confirmed cases of COVD-19 dropped to just four Saturday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The state’s new case count was also low on Saturday, with just 43 new cases. Park County’s 9 led the state Saturday.

The active case could in the county dropped to 118 Saturday. That is seven less than Friday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s active case county also dipped with Saturday’s number at 1,820, 141 less than Saturday. Laramie County still leads the state with 211 active cases, followed by Teton County’s 166.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 14 (1), Fremont 52 (6), Sublette 10 (1), Lincoln 62 (6), and Uinta 136 (0).

The last WDH report on statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations listed 108 patients with three at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center leads the state with 24 patients.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,264, Big Horn: 731, Campbell: 3,928, Carbon: 912, Converse: 503, Crook: 365, Fremont: 3,483, Goshen: 944, Hot Springs: 214, Johnson: 331, Laramie: 6,313, Lincoln: 880, Natrona: 5,159, Niobrara: 61, Park: 2,079, Platte: 311, Sheridan: 2,171, Sublette: 514, Sweetwater: 3,033, Teton: 2,280, Uinta: 1,414, Washakie: 635, and Weston: 400.