Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021 — On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported the highest one-day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since their December 18 report. Statewide, 541 new cases were reported. Sweetwater County registered 27 of those new cases. Teton County’s 96 new cases led the state Monday, with Park County’s 81 placing second. Laramie County saw a surge in new cases with 66.

Here in Sweetwater County, the active case count rose slightly to 108, but Wyoming’s active case count at 2,036 exceeded the 2,000 mark for the first time since December 26. Laramie County’s 228 active cases still lead the state. Teton County is now second with 217, followed by Uinta County’s 168 and Park County’s 159.

The total number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 23 (11), Fremont 71 (28), Sublette 12 (2), Lincoln 54 (8), and Uinta 168 (40).

Wyoming’s total cases count now stands at 40,544 with 38,51 recoveries (+353 Monday).

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalization as of Monday, Jan. 11, was listed at 98, with two of those patients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has the most patients with 24.

Nine-hundred seventy-five doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to Sweetwater County this week. According to Kim Lionberger from the county public health department, the new doses are expected to arrive on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The new shipment of doses puts Sweetwater County at around 1,200, which includes 300 Moderna vaccines the county already has. According to Lionberger, each vial contains up to six doses.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming County: Albany: 3,295, Big Horn: 739, Campbell: 3,961, Carbon: 923, Converse: 508, Crook: 366, Fremont: 3,519, Goshen: 954, Hot Springs: 223, Johnson: 343, Laramie: 6,387, Lincoln: 891, Natrona: 5,221, Niobrara: 61, Park: 2,161, Platte: 324, Sheridan: 2,197, Sublette: 517, Sweetwater: 3,065, Teton: 2,381, Uinta: 1,469, Washakie: 649, and Weston: 400.