Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021 — For the second-day in-a-row, Wyoming recorded over 500 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Yesterday’s total from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) was 562. Sweetwater County’s new case total from Tuesday was 27. Teton County led the state in new cases Tuesday with 43, followed by Laramie County’s 36.

While Sweetwater County’s active case could fell below 100 (94), Wyoming’s active case count continued its climb to number 2,395, an increase of 554 over the past two days. Laramie County still leads the state with 56 active cases, with Teton County a close second with 246.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 101 (0), Fremont 172 (9), Sublette 14 (4), Lincoln 51 (6), and Uinta 165 (6).

Tuesday, the WDH announce 33 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the deaths were Sweetwater County residents, with another three from Fremont County and one from Uinta County (See the full story here).

The number of statewide COVID-19 related hospitalization rose to 106 as of Monday’s WDH report. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was shown to have four patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Central leads the state with 28 patients.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in each Wyoming County: Albany: 3,299, Big Horn: 741, Campbell: 3,981, Carbon: 1,003, Converse: 511, Crook: 366, Fremont: 3,631, Goshen: 968, Hot Springs: 224, Johnson: 347, Laramie: 6,447, Lincoln: 897, Natrona: 5,252, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,173, Platte: 326, Sheridan: 2,201, Sublette: 522, Sweetwater: 3,087, Teton: 2,431, Uinta: 1,479, Washakie: 652, and Weston: 516.