Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 15, 2021

Advertisement

January 15, 2021 — Sweetwater County registered 27 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID–19 Thursday, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Wyoming’s total new case count was 345, led by Laramie County’s 73 and Teton County with 69.

Advertisement

Both Sweetwater County and Wyoming saw their active case count totals climb with Thursday’s report. Sweetwater County was shown with 100 active cases (+10) while the state’s total was 2,077 (+152). Teton County leads the state with 283 active cases, followed by Laramie County’s 235.

The active case count (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 21 (2), Fremont 71 (7), Sublette 13 (1), Lincoln 46 (1), and Uinta 164 (17).

Advertisement

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalization increased by seven Thursday to a total of 89. Five of those patients were at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,301, Big Horn: 762, Campbell: 4,011, Carbon: 1,008, Converse: 519, Crook: 368, Fremont: 3,643, Goshen: 976, Hot Springs: 229, Johnson: 355, Laramie: 6,535, Lincoln: 905, Natrona: 5,341, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,224, Platte: 334, Sheridan: 2,223, Sublette: 526, Sweetwater: 3,125, Teton: 2,504, Uinta: 1,497, Washakie: 663, and Weston: 517.