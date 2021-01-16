Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 16, 2021

Advertisement





January 16, 2021 — Friday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed Sweetwater County with 11 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wyoming’s total case count was 145, with Park County and Teton County leading the state, each with 26.

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped by six Friday to 94. The state’s active case count went lower to 1,913, 164 less than Thursday’s report. Teton County continues to lead the state with 266 active cases. Laramie County is next with 201.

The number of active cases (and new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 20 (2), Fremont 71 (14), Sublette 13 (1), Lincoln 36 (0), and Uinta 161 (2).

Sweetwater County School District #2 released this information Friday: The number of students and staff who are out of school, either quarantined or testing positive for COVID, remain small. As of today (Friday, January 15, 2021), there are five students and one staff member who have tested positive in the district. There are 24 students and 4 staff members who are quarantined at this time. All families that were of concern have been contacted.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state stood at 86 Friday, three less than Thursday. Three patients were reported at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,307, Big Horn: 764, Campbell: 4,024, Carbon: 1,010, Converse: 521, Crook: 368, Fremont: 3,657, Goshen: 976, Hot Springs: 229, Johnson: 357, Laramie: 6,555, Lincoln: 905, Natrona: 5,350, Niobrara: 63, Park: 2,250, Platte: 338, Sheridan: 2,227, Sublette: 527, Sweetwater: 3,136, Teton: 2,530, Uinta: 1,499, Washakie: 663, and Weston: 517.