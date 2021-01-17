Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 17, 2021

Advertisement

January 17, 2021 — Eleven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). In all, 144 new cases were reported in the state, with Teton County and Park County leading the way, with each showing 26 new cases.

Sweetwater County’s active new case count Saturday was listed at 95, one more than Saturday. Wyoming’s active case count fell to 1,862, down 51 from Saturday. Teton County is still leading the state with 249 active cases. Laramie County is next with 185.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 19 (2), Fremont 67 (14), Sublette 9 (1), Lincoln 31 (0), and Uinta 172 (2).

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was listed as 84 Saturday, with four patients listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

On Saturday, the WDH confirmed the state’s first case of the “UK variant,” or B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, identified in a Teton County adult male. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH said the department is not surprised and expected the variant would be found in Wyoming at some point. While further investigation is ongoing, early information suggests exposure to the virus variant occurred locally. (Full story here.)

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming county: Albany: 3,311, Big Horn: 767, Campbell: 4,029, Carbon: 1,010, Converse: 522, Crook: 368, Fremont: 3,665, Goshen: 987, Hot Springs: 235, Johnson: 358, Laramie: 6,575, Lincoln: 908, Natrona: 5,376, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,254, Platte: 338, Sheridan: 2,241, Sublette: 529, Sweetwater: 3,149, Teton: 2,539, Uinta: 1,512, Washakie: 665, and Weston: 517.